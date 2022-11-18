Certain countries support terrorism as part of foreign policy: Modi

He also stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of the reaction to the various attacks cannot be based on its place of occurrence.

“We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted. It is significant that this conference is happening in India. Our country faced horrors of terror long before the world took serious note of it. Over the decades terrorism in different forms tried to hurt India but we’ve fought terrorism bravely,” he said.

The prime minister also underlined the need to strike at the “root of terror financing”.

“Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. And due to this, the livelihood of people is taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terror financing,” PM Modi said.

He said that there is no place for an “ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat” calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization.

“In today’s world, ideally, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism, However, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it happened. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Further, sometimes, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization,” PM Modi said.