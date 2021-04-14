Will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat: Mamata to BJP

"I accept the challenge. If I have not done anything, I will resign from politics and if you are spewing lies without doing anything then you will do situps by holding your ears," she mentioned.

"Mamata Banerjee has talked about everyone. Mamata Banerjee is not BJP. Even if my party worker dies, I feel as much sad if a person from another party dies. I do not do politics with lies," she further said.

Earlier in the day, Mamata, who arrived at the Mayo road venue in the morning and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Kolkata, turned to paints and canvases and produced at least two paintings while sitting on her wheelchair as she protested

The election commission had on Monday banned Mamata from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

The fifth phase of the eight-phased assembly elections will take place on Saturday.