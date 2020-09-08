With 1,133 deaths, India witnesses highest single-day toll

After breaching single day records of highest COVID-19 cases in the world going past 90,000, India on Tuesday said it has registered 75,809 fresh cases in 24 hours, when it marked the largest spike in deaths in a day with 1,133 new fatalities.

India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 42,80,442 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on 30 January. The US has recorded 63,00,431 cases and 1,89,206 deaths so far, since the virus was first detected in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

Out of the total 42,04,613 cases, 8,836,97 are active cases; 33,23,950 have recovered so far while 72,775 lost the battle against the deadly virus.