With 4529 fatalities, India records highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

India recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry's data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 300,000 mark for the third consecutive day as only 267,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.

At present, the cumulative caseload stands at 25,496,330, including 3,226,719 active cases, 21,986,363 recoveries and 283,248 deaths.