With 4529 fatalities, India records highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

India recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry's data on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 300,000 mark for the third consecutive day as only 267,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.
At present, the cumulative caseload stands at 25,496,330, including 3,226,719 active cases, 21,986,363 recoveries and 283,248 deaths.
Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 575,028 active infections followed by Maharashtra with 419,727 active cases.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 320,301,177 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 18 May, of these, 2,008,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.
A total of 185,809,302 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.
Earlier on Tuesday, the country saw the highest ever recoveries with 422,436 fresh discharges in a single day for the first time.
On Monday 17 May, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 300,000 mark for the first time after 26 days as only 281,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. On 22 April, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.