With 55,000 new cases, India crosses 2.7m mark

India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 2.7 million mark on Tuesday with 55,079 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total 2,702,742 cases, recoveries have surged to 1,977,779 with 57,937 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 73.17 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 673,166.

The country had touched the 2 million mark on 7 August and added more than seven lakh cases in 11 days.