With 55,000 new cases, India crosses 2.7m mark

IANS
New Delhi
COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, lies on a hospital bed as his wife Vimla Devi, 62, sits next to him in the emergency ward as they wait for Sah to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020
COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, lies on a hospital bed as his wife Vimla Devi, 62, sits next to him in the emergency ward as they wait for Sah to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020Reuters

India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 2.7 million mark on Tuesday with 55,079 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total 2,702,742 cases, recoveries have surged to 1,977,779 with 57,937 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 73.17 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 673,166.

The country had touched the 2 million mark on 7 August and added more than seven lakh cases in 11 days.

The silver lining, however, is that the gap between recoveries and active cases is growing every day. Currently, recoveries are over 1.2 million more than the active cases.

As far as the death toll is concerned, the country had registered its first death on 13 March and crossed the 25,000-mark on 17 July. The next 25,000 deaths were logged in the span of a month.

Notably, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.91 per cent, the ministry said. As many as 899,864 samples were tested on Monday.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 595,865 cases and 20,037 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 338,055 cases and 5,766 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

India continues to be the third worst hit after the US with 5437,969 cases and 170,491 deaths and Brazil with 3,359,570 infections and 108,536 deaths.

