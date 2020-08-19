With 64,000 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2.76m

With 64,531 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India tally mounted to 2,767,273 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 more fatalities, said the country’s health ministry.
Out of the total cases, recoveries have crossed the 2 million mark and surged to 2,037,870 with 60,091 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 73.18 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 676,514.
The country had touched the 2 million mark on 7 August and added more than seven lakh cases in 12 days. The silver lining, however, is that the gap between recoveries and active cases is growing every day. Currently, recoveries are over 1.4 million more than the active cases.
As far as the death toll is concerned, the country had registered its first death on 13 March and crossed the 25,000-mark on 17 July and added the next 27,000 deaths in the span of a month.
Notably, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.92 per cent, the ministry said. As many as 801,518 samples were tested on Monday.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 615,477 cases and 20,687 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 349,654 cases and 6,007 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar.
On the global front, India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,359,570 cases and 109,888 deaths. The number of global cases has surpassed 22 million.