With 64,000 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2.76m

The country had touched the 2 million mark on 7 August and added more than seven lakh cases in 12 days. The silver lining, however, is that the gap between recoveries and active cases is growing every day. Currently, recoveries are over 1.4 million more than the active cases.

As far as the death toll is concerned, the country had registered its first death on 13 March and crossed the 25,000-mark on 17 July and added the next 27,000 deaths in the span of a month.

Notably, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.92 per cent, the ministry said. As many as 801,518 samples were tested on Monday.