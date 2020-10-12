With 66,000 COVID-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.1m

With a spike of 66,732 coronavirus cases and 816 deaths in 24 hours, Indias tally on Monday mounted to 7.1 million with a total of 7,120,538 cases.

Out of these, 861,853 are currently active, 6,149,535 have been discharged, while 109,150 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.