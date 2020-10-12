With 66,000 COVID-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.1m

IANS
New Delhi
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.Reuters

With a spike of 66,732 coronavirus cases and 816 deaths in 24 hours, Indias tally on Monday mounted to 7.1 million with a total of 7,120,538 cases.

Out of these, 861,853 are currently active, 6,149,535 have been discharged, while 109,150 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,528,226 cases including 40,349 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 994,851 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 87,872,093.

More News

COVID-19: The mystery of India's low death rate

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India on 10 July 2020

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.

Defence industry must evolve to meet needs of armed forces: Indian army vice chief

Indian Army's southern command chief, lieutenant general SK Saini

India’s coronavirus cases near 7m-mark

Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.