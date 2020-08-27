With 75,000 cases, India now has worst single day COVID-19 spike

India on Thursday witnessed the worst-ever single day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases that has ever been recorded by any country. It pushed the national tally to 3,310,234 while the toll breached the 60,000 mark with 1,017 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 33,10,234 cases, 7,25,991 are active cases; 25,23,771 people have recovered from the deadly virus while a total of 60,472 have died due to the pandemic, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With 56,013 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.24 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is at the second spot with 3,97,261 cases and 6,839 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar followed.