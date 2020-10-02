With 81,000 new cases, India’s coronavirus tally nears 6.4m

With a spike of 81,214 coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Friday mounted to 63,94,069 cases.

Out of the total cases, 942,217 are currently active, 5,352,078 have been discharged, while 99,773 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping high of 83.70 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.