With 81,000 new cases, India’s coronavirus tally nears 6.4m

IANS
New Delhi
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.

With a spike of 81,214 coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Friday mounted to 63,94,069 cases.

Out of the total cases, 942,217 are currently active, 5,352,078 have been discharged, while 99,773 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping high of 83.70 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,00,922 cases, including 37,056 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,97,947 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,67,17,728.

