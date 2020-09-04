With 83,341 new coronavirus cases, India’s tally reaches 3.9m

With 83,341 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India’s tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far. With 66,659 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.15 per cent.

The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, eighth day in a row.

“Less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators; two per cent is in ICUs; and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support. This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol,” the Health Ministry said.