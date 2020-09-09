With 89,000 fresh cases India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 4.3 million

India on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 89,706 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the total tally to 4,370,128 with 1,115 deaths due to pandemic in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

The spike of 89,706 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh cases on Tuesday with 75,809 cases.

India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 43.7 million Covid-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30.

Out of the total 4,370,128 cases, 897,394 are active cases; 33,98,844 have recovered so far while 73,890 lost the battle against the deadly virus.