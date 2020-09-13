With over 94,000 fresh cases, COVID-19 tally crosses 4.7 million in India

With a massive spike of 94,372 cases including 1,112 fresh deaths, India on Sunday crossed the 4.7 million-mark on the COVID-19 tally with a total of 4,754,356 cases.

Out of the total 47,54,356 cases, 9,73,175 are active cases, 37,02,595 have been cured and discharged so far while 78,586 lost the battle against the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 78,399 patients were discharged while 14,859 fresh cases came up.

While the recovery rate was at a whooping high of 77.77 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.66 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 10,15,681 cases including 28,726 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.