With unprecedented surge in single-day spike, India crosses 4.5m cases

India on Friday recorded an unprecedented rise in single-day spike both in number of fresh cases and deaths in 24 hours. There were 96,551 new infections reported that took the total tally to 45,62,414, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

There were 1,209 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, which is also the highest fatality in a single day, with the toll reaching 76,271 so far.

Out of the total cases, 9,43,480 are active, 35,42,663 have recovered so far as India rallies just behind the US. The first case was reported in the US on January 21, while in India it was on January 30. The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 63,95,904 and 1,91,753, respectively.

India has breached US’ single day tally of cases, but the US still holds the single day deaths record of 2,494 on 15 April.