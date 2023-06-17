BJP office vandalised by mob in Manipur's Thongju

Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Manipur's Thongju was vandalised by a mob last night, officials said.

Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday expressed anguish at miscreants torching his residence in Imphal's Kongba area on Thursday night and said the "law and order situation in Manipur has failed".

Singh, who is minister of state for external affairs, said he had constructed his house with prayers and was unable to understand why it was targeted.

"Someone tries to vandalize it, demolish it, I feel shocked. I never expect such kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens of this state. I pray to God also not to happen again. This is the second time, the first time, I anyhow convinced them and the security protected.... that was in the early evening. This time yesterday it was late night, around 10:30. Everything was normal, suddenly crowds of people came and attacked, I was told," Singh told ANI.