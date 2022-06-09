Iran condemns 'political, unconstructive' IAEA resolution

The resolution came after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
"The adoption of the resolution, which is based on the hasty and unbalanced report of the director general of the IAEA and on false and fabricated information from the Zionist regime (Israel), will only weaken the process of cooperation and interaction between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the agency," the foreign ministry statement said.
"Iran has taken reciprocal practical steps due to the non-constructive approach of the agency and the adoption of the resolution, including the installation of advanced centrifuges and the deactivation of cameras."
In a statement on Wednesday, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation stressed that it was continuing to abide by the safeguard agreement with the IAEA.
"More than 80 per cent of the agency's existing cameras are operating according to the safeguard agreement and will continue to operate just as before," it said.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the resolution in a tweet, insisting Iran has "the world's most transparent peaceful nuclear programme".
"The initiators are responsible for the consequences. Iran's response is firm & proportionate," he said.
After the adoption of the resolution, the US, Britain, France and Germany urged Iran "to fulfil its legal obligations, and cooperate with the IAEA".