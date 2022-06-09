Iran condemns 'political, unconstructive' IAEA resolution

Iran denounced as "political" and "unconstructive" Thursday a resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog censuring it for failing to cooperate.

"Iran condemns the adoption of the resolution presented by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a political, unconstructive and incorrect action," a foreign ministry statement said.

Iran already announced it had disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites in anticipation of the watchdog's adoption of the Western-drafted censure motion Wednesday.

The motion -- the first to criticise Iran since June 2020 -- was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it.