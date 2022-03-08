Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the United States and its allies are “getting closer” to a nuclear deal with Iran but “important components” still need to be decided, she said without elaborating.

Should the talks collapse, it could carry the risk of Tehran getting to within a short sprint of nuclear weapons and igniting a fresh war in the Middle East. It could also prompt the West to impose more harsh sanctions on Iran and further escalate world oil prices already strained by the Ukraine conflict.

Parties involved in the talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna had said last week that a deal was expected to be reached within days.

European negotiators from France, Britain, and Germany had already temporarily left the talks as they believed they had gone as far as they could go and it was now up to the two main protagonists to agree on outstanding issues, including the extent to which sanctions on Iran would be rolled back.