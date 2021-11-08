Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes

The elite Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US Navy to seize a vessel carrying its oil in the Sea of Oman the previous week.
But US defence officials offered a contrasting version of events, saying the Iranians had seized the tanker, while US forces "monitored" the incident without engaging.
The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint for global oil shipments, where US and Iranian naval vessels have faced off in the past.
The latest tanker incident took place amid protracted efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that the US unilaterally pulled out of in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.
The deal would offer Iran vital relief from debilitating sanctions in return for severe limits in its nuclear activities.
In 2019, a series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf threatened to further drive US-Iran tensions.
Nuclear talks are expected to resume on 29 November in Vienna, after they had been suspended since June after the election of Iran's hardline president Ebrahim Raisi.