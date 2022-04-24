Is Russia as isolated as Ukraine's allies hope?

Two months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US pesident Joe Biden's claim that Moscow is more isolated than ever looks more like wishful thinking.

Efforts to ostracise Moscow have faced resistance from a reluctant section of the international community.

"There's a very clear isolation of Russia from the Western bloc, especially due to the series of successive sanctions that have complicated commercial and financial exchanges," said Sylvie Matelly, deputy director at the French Institute for International Relations and Strategic Affairs.

"As for Russia's isolation on the international scene, the situation is quite different, with a number of very cautious countries that have refused to give in to Western pressure," the French researcher added.