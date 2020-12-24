Israel hopes for diplomatic ties with fifth Muslim country, Bangladesh 'not interested'

Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country, possibly in Asia, during US president Donald Trump's term, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year. Rabat hosted an Israeli-US delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.

Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on 20 January, regional cooperation minister Ofir Akunis told Israel's Ynet TV: "We are working in that direction."