Israel-UAE deal 'a killer' for two-state solution: Palestinians

The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise ties would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace", chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Sunday.

The fractured Palestinian leadership -- from the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank to Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip -- was united in its opposition to the UAE-Israel deal announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump.

"I really believe that this step is a killer to the two-state solution," Erekat said.