Global Covid cases top 569 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 569 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 569,564,431 and the death toll reached 6,391,619 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 91,529,862 cases so far and 1,049,683 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.