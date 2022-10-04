Global Covid cases top 623 million

India on Monday reported 830 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 44,598,328.
The South Asian country also logged 28 more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 528,701 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 696 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,371 and the caseload to 2,026,908, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Both the latest deceased were men from Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 12 per cent from Sunday’s 14.35 per cent as 5,801 samples were tested.
The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.03 per cent, respectively.