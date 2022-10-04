International

Global Covid cases top 623 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021
A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021Reuters

The overall number of global Covid cases has crossed 623 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 6,551,724 while the death toll from the virus reached 603,857,943 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 98,285,738 cases so far and 1,085,060 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India on Monday reported 830 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 44,598,328.

The South Asian country also logged 28 more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 528,701 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 696 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,371 and the caseload to 2,026,908, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Both the latest deceased were men from Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 12 per cent from Sunday’s 14.35 per cent as 5,801 samples were tested.

The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.03 per cent, respectively.

Read more from International
Post Comment