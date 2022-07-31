Global Covid cases near 582 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now nearing 582 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 581,804,304 and the death toll reached 6,419,097 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 93,069,863 cases so far and 1,055,051 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.