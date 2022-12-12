Biden underscores support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

US president Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, reiterating Washington's strong support for the war-torn country and welcoming his counterpart's "openness to a just peace," the White House said.

The call came as Russia, which invaded Ukraine on 24 February, has been targeting the pro-Western country's infrastructure, causing widespread energy cuts and leaving millions without power as temperatures drop.

Speaking to Zelensky, Biden underscored "ongoing US support for Ukraine's defense as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure," a White House statement said.