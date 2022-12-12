Biden underscores support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

Western-supplied weapons, including from the United States, have supported Ukraine's defense that has driven back Russian forces
The statement highlighted recent US pledges to Ukraine, including $53 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure announced in November and a December package of $275 million in ammunition and equipment.
In a tweet, Zelensky said he thanked Biden for the recent security package in a "fruitful conversation," adding they "discussed further defense cooperation, protection and maintenance of our energy sector."
The Ukrainian presidency said Zelensky had "emphasized that Ukraine wants to achieve peace and drew attention to the importance of consolidating international efforts to reach this goal."
Biden welcomed Zelensky's "stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House statement said.
Biden's administration said this month that the West was not pushing Ukraine to enter talks with Russia, and that it was up to Zelensky to determine how and when to pursue negotiations.