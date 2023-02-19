US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Sunday that China was considering providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, warning Beijing that any supplies would "cause a serious problem."

"The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support," Blinken told CBS's "Face The Nation."

Asked what lethal support would entail, he said "everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

Blinken made similar comments in a series of interviews with American television from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.