Key aide of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested: party

A key aide of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested Friday, days after a coup that has sparked outrage and calls by US president Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.

The arrest follows that of Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint who were detained on Monday as the military seized the levers of government, granting army chief Min Aung Hlaing control of the country.

The move ended Myanmar’s 10-year dalliance with democracy after decades of junta rule.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) said through a verified Facebook page that party stalwart Win Htein had left Naypyidaw on Thursday afternoon, and gone to Yangon.

“He was arrested from his daughter’s house where he was staying at midnight (in Yangon),” party press officer Kyi Toe said, adding he was being held in a Naypyidaw police station.