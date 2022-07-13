Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country's east.

The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday. The town's Russia-installed authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and around 70 injured, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The strike came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.