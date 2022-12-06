2022: a year of living dangerously

From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the overturning of abortion laws in the United States, here is a roundup of the biggest events to mark 2022.

- War in Ukraine -

Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II when he sends troops into Ukraine on February 24 to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad.

The West imposes unprecedented sanctions on Moscow and sends billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, which repels Putin's bid to capture the capital, Kyiv, and topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.