German MPs travel to Taiwan as China tensions rise

A high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Germany arrived in Taiwan on Monday ahead of an anticipated ministerial visit later this year in moves that could spark tensions with China.

The visit was a "sign of solidarity" with the self-ruled democracy which China claims as part of its territory, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defence committee and a leader of the delegation, told AFP.

The deputies from the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) -- a junior partner in Germany's coalition government -- would meet with "senior figures from politics, civil society and the military", Strack-Zimmermann said.