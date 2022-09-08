Global Covid cases near 612 million

The US has recorded 96,870,378 cases so far and 1,074,171 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.
India recorded 5,379 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,472,241, official data showed on Wednesday.
According to federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, with the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 50,594.
The country also logged 27 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 528,057, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid-linked deaths and 382 cases in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,329 while the caseload rose to 2,013,689, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 6.94 per cent from Tuesday's 6.71 per cent as 4,066 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 97.23 per cent.
In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.