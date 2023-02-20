China rejects US claim it may arm Russia

Beijing lashed out on Monday against US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," he told a regular briefing.