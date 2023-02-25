China seeks to water down G20 statement on Ukraine: Sources

G20 finance ministers struggled Saturday to agree on a joint statement on the global economy at talks in India, with China seeking to water down any reference to the Ukraine war, officials said.

Spain's representative Nadia Calvino said that because of "less constructive" approaches by some unspecified countries at talks among the world's top 20 economies in Bengaluru, agreeing on a statement was proving "difficult".

China wanted to water down the language of a G20 leaders' statement from November that had said that "most members strongly condemned the war" in Ukraine, officials told AFP.

One delegate said on condition of anonymity that China wanted to remove the word "war".