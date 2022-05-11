'Many die': Ukraine throws it all to halt Russian surge

The casing of a cluster munition stood upright like a fence pole not far from a team of Ukrainian medics rushing a bleeding soldier from the eastern front.

One of the doctors reassured the wincing fighter that the tourniquet being squeezed just above his knee did not mean he was about to lose a part of his leg.

Another peered back at the smoke rising above one of the biggest battles of Russia's methodical assault on its pro-Western neighbour and cursed.

Some soldiers formed a protective circle around the scrambling paramedics and took down coordinates over their walkie-talkies for the next medical evacuation from the front.

"They come in waves," volunteer fighter Mykola said of the Russians' repeated attempts to push south past a strategic river near a rural settlement called Bilogorivka.