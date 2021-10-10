Merkel bids Israel farewell after 16 years of support

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Israel on a farewell tour Sunday, after a 16-year term during which she cultivated warm relations with the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he and Merkel would discuss “regional threats and challenges, especially the Iranian nuclear issue”, and maintaining Israel’s “strength in all spheres”.

It is Merkel’s eighth and final visit to Israel as chancellor, as she prepares to retire from politics.

She arrived late Saturday, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Merkel had initially planned to visit in August, but delayed her trip amid the chaotic exit of US and allied forces, including Germans, from Afghanistan.