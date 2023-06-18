Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on 28 June

Eid-ul-Azha, one of two biggest religious festivals in Islam, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on 28 June, Dubai-based Gulf News reports on Sunday.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, 19 June, will mark the first day of Zilhajj in Hijri calendar, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom, according to the Gulf News report.
As a result, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, 28 June, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Zilhajj.
In the meantime, the National Moon Sighting Committee will held a meeting at Islamic Foundation (IF) conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Monday to determine the appearance on the moon of the holy month of Zilhajj of 1444 Hijri.
The meeting will be held at 7:15pm after Magrib prayers to fix the date of the Eid-ul-Azha.
If the moon of the holy month of Zilhajj is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, the people concerned have been requested to inform through the telephone numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 and send fax at 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.
Or, they can contact with the deputy commissioner of their respective districts or the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) concerned.