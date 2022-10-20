Iran schoolgirl dies after beating by security forces: Teachers

A 15-year-old Iranian girl died last week after being beaten during a raid by the security forces on her school, a teachers' union said, urging the authorities to stop killing "innocent" protesters.

Asra Panahi died on 13 October, after "plainclothes officers attacked" Shahed High School in the northwestern city of Ardabil, the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.

The pupils had been taken into town for an "ideological event" at a spot known to be a centre for protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police.

Some pupils, who started "chanting slogans against discrimination and inequality", were "subjected to violence and insults by plainclothes and veiled women", the union said.