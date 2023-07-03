Israeli forces strike West Bank city, Palestinians say one killed

Israel’s military said it hit a command centre for militant fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin in a strike early on Monday that local residents said killed at least one person and involved a missile fired from the air.

The Israeli military said it struck a “joint operations centre” which served as a command centre for fighters from the Jenin Brigades, an armed unit comprised of fighters from different militant group.

Last month, Israel killed three militant gunmen near Jenin, in the first drone strike in the West Bank since 2006 as violence across the region has surged. It declined to specify whether Monday’s strike also involved a drone.