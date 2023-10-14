Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning

In Gaza, UN officials said the Israeli military, whose troops are massing at the border, had told them the evacuation should be carried out "within the next 24 hours".

It later admitted it would take more time, however, and did not confirm it had set the deadline.

But the world body described the immediate movement of some 1.1 million people -- nearly half of the 2.4 million in the Gaza Strip -- as "impossible".

"Forcing population transfers constitutes a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law," said Paula Gaviria Betancur, a UN expert on displacement.

She said it was "inconceivable" that so many Gazans would be able to cross an active war zone without "devastating humanitarian consequences".

The UN and others have urgently appealed for the mass evacuation order to be rescinded.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the dead and wounded from the relentless bombardment, and the health system was "at a breaking point", the World Health Organization said.

In Jordan, after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, King Abdullah II called for "humanitarian corridors" to be opened urgently.

Egypt -- which runs the Rafah crossing to the south of Gaza -- faces a dilemma of accepting refugees with the possibility that Israel may never let them return, weakening Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

"Where to go?" asked Umm Hossam, 29, who was among the thousands fleeing.

"How long will the strikes and death last? We have no homes left, every area of Gaza is under threat," she added, her face streaked with tears.