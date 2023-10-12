US talking to Israel, Egypt about safe passage for Gaza civilians: White House

Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas' weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000. Washington and some of its key Western allies have said Israel has the right to self-defense.

"We do not deliberately target civilians," Sullivan said of the US and Israel, when asked about civilian casualties in Gaza in the Tuesday press briefing.

"We work to make sure that our military operations are conducted consistent with the rule of law and the law of war," he added.

Palestinians in Gaza have said that Israeli bombardment has been heavy and feels like a new "Nakba," the Arabic word for catastrophe that refers to the 1948 war of Israel's creation that led to their mass dispossession.