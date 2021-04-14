60pc enrichment response to Israel’s ‘nuclear terrorism’: Iran

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday its decision to boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent was a response to arch-foe Israel’s “nuclear terrorism” against its Natanz facility.

Tehran starting advanced centrifuges and producing more highly refined uranium “is the response to your malice,” Rouhani said in a message aimed at Israel.

“What you did was nuclear terrorism,” he said in televised remarks, referring to a blast early Sunday that knocked out electricity at its main nuclear facility in central Iran. “What we do is legal.”

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement but public radio reports in the country said it was a sabotage operation by the Mossad spy agency, citing unnamed intelligence sources.