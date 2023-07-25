Israel PM defiant as key ally US criticizes vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday defended as “necessary” parliament’s vote for a key clause of the government’s controversial judicial reform package, defying mass protests and international concern.

Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved the bill earlier on Monday following a stormy parliamentary session, which saw opposition lawmakers boycott the decisive vote with some shouting “shame, shame”.

Critics charge the judicial revamp could open the way to more authoritarian government by removing checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

The bill passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber. It aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions which the judges deem “unreasonable”.

The premier justified the decision to press ahead with the vote as a “necessary democratic step”.

“We passed the amendment on reasonableness so that the elected government can carry out policy in line with the decision of the majority of the citizens of the country,” he said in a televised address.