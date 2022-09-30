Iran protests over young woman’s death continue, 83 said killed

State television said police had arrested a large number of “rioters”, without giving figures.
Rights groups said dozens of activists, students and artists have been detained and the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter that it had learned that security forces had arrested at least 28 journalists as of 29 September.
Meanwhile, Germany’s foreign minister said on Thursday she wanted the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran following Amini’s death.
In Norway, several people attempted to enter the Iranian embassy in Oslo during an angry demonstration in which two people sustained light injuries, Norwegian police said. Police detained 95 people, public broadcaster NRK reported.
President Ebrahim Raisi said the unrest was the latest move by hostile Western powers against Iran since its Islamic revolution in 1979.
“The enemies have committed computational errors in the face of Islamic Iran for 43 years, imagining that Iran is a weak country that can be dominated,” Raisi said on state television.