Israel army says it is in &#39;control&#39; of attacked areas

AFP
Jerusalem
Palestinian search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip early Monday as fighting raged with Hamas around the Gaza Strip and the death toll from the war against the Palestinian militants surged above 1,100
AFP

Israel's army declared on Monday that its forces were in "control of communities" in its southern territory near Gaza, two days after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack there.

"We are in control of the communities," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding however that there still might be "terrorists" in the area.

"We have fully evacuated 15 communities out of the 24 that are adjacent to the border."

Hagari said Israeli forces were expected to complete the evacuation "within the next 24 hours".

There were "4,400 launches at Israel," Hagari said, referring to the barrage of rockets that Hamas has fired into Israel since launching the assault at dawn on Saturday.

Hagari said 300,000 army reservists had been called up.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel after hundreds of Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border.

In response Israeli army has launched intense air strikes on the Palestinian enclave which has so far killed at least 493 people.

