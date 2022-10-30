Will Israel’s ultra-Orthodox ditch Netanyahu after vote?

Former premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s record run as Israel’s leader would not have been possible without the unwavering support of ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties. But are they getting ready to part ways?

Party leaders say no, insisting they will not join any prospective anti-Netanyahu coalition after Tuesday’s election, as it would not protect their deeply religious values.

The two parties representing the ultra-Orthodox community in parliament were booted out of government in June 2021 when a motley coalition of Netanyahu’s rivals ousted him and took power.