Israeli president urges immediate stop to judicial reforms as protests flare

Israeli president Isaac Herzog on Monday called for an immediate halt to the government's controversial judicial reforms, a day after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for similar demands.

Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial post, made the call following spontaneous demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight in response to the minister's dismissal.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Herzog said in a statement.

The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited months of protests and been questioned by Israel's top allies including the United States, which expressed concern Sunday.