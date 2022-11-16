Palestinian kills three in West Bank as Israeli politics veers rightward

A Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and was hailed by Islamist militants as a hero on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Benjamin Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition.

The attack at Ariel settlement’s industrial zone, which Israeli officials said was carried out by a knife-wielding man who was later shot dead by a soldier, was the bloodiest for Israel since it intensified West Bank raids in March.

Scores of Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, have been killed since - a surge in bloodshed that has deepened rancour at their long-frustrated hopes of achieving statehood.