UN appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator following aid vote 

The United Nations on Tuesday announced the appointment of a coordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted on Friday to boost humanitarian aid.

Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and will start the role on Jan. 8, the UN said in a statement.

"In this role she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza," said the UN She will also establish a "mechanism" to accelerate aid into Gaza through countries not involved with the conflict.