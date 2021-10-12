At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

More than 130 Yemeni rebels have been killed in strikes south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday, but the insurgents seized a district 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the strategic city, according to military sources.

Hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have died since fighting for Marib flared anew last month following a push in February.

Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.