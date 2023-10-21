'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases hostages, but Gaza aid stalled

Hamas released two American hostages held in Gaza on Friday, offering a "sliver of hope" to desperate families, as Israel pounded the densely-populated territory where millions are still awaiting promised aid deliveries.

The Islamist group took more than 200 people hostage when it stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

The fate of the hostages has been shrouded in uncertainty, so the release of mother and daughter Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan offered a rare "sliver of hope", said Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.