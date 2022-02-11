Bangladeshi among ‘12 hurt’ in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport

Twelve people were injured by falling debris Thursday as the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel “bomb-laden” drone targeting an airport close to the border, officials said.

Fragments fell to the ground after the interception of the drone over Abha International Airport, which has previously been targeted in similar assaults by the Iran-backed insurgents.

The Huthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted an airport “used for military action against Yemen” and warning citizens to “stay away” from such sites.